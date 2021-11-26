Pre-School Director

Job Type: Permanent - Full Time

Location: Mogo Preschool

Job Category: Education, Childcare & Training

Work with us! Campbell Page is a not-for- profit organisation, delivering employment, labour hire, youth, family, Indigenous, community services and social enterprises from more than 80 locations across four states. We’re on a mission to prevent and reduce unemployment while creating jobs in the communities we’re a part of.

Be part of closing the gap in Indigenous Early Childhood Education. Mogo Aboriginal Preschool is currently looking for someone with well-developed people management, solid Human Services and Education and Care Leadership and Management experience

We are looking for a Preschool Director to manage and lead. At Mogo Aboriginal Preschool we are passionate about creating great learning experiences for all children. We invest in growing the skills and talents in our Preschool Staff Team, so we make a real difference in the local community and have an impact to the lives of children.

Our Preschool is for all children aged 3-6 years. We deliver a high-quality early childhood curriculum alongside a deep cultural understanding and celebration of country and heritage. We work closely with the local Aboriginal Community to carry on the legacy of Elders past and present who yearned for their children to have a culturally embedded education experience and a great start in life.

What does our Preschool Director do?

Our Director works closely with our team of 7 staff, preschool families and our partners to ensure ongoing quality improvement of our community Preschool. Your leadership, organisational and relational ability will see our children and families access a specialised preschool program and support services, giving them the best start in their educational journey. Your work will create new possibilities in life.

With passion and integrity, the Director will:

• Undertake the role and responsibilities of Nominated Supervisor

• Lead and support our team to meet or exceed all licensing, regulative requirements and quality practices including the development and implementation of policies and procedures required under the National Quality Framework

• Collaborate with our Education Childhood Teacher/Educational Leader to support our team in the delivery of our high-quality preschool program, including their ongoing professional learning and development

• Work with our marketing team to promote our service, boost enrolments and communicate effectively with families and community

• Partner with our family services team to deliver a weekly Yarn to Learn Playgroup, engagement programs, parenting support and wrap around intervention services

• Work collaboratively with our local Aboriginal Community

• Coordinate and manage the staff roster and expenses in line with enrolments and revenue

• Work with our Leadership group in the design, delivery and evidence collection for our continual improvement project

• Manage quarterly self-assessment and evidence for adherence with the National Quality Standards

• Support the Early Childhood Teacher/Educational Leader to lead inclusive practice to ensure that the service can support families from a range of cultures, backgrounds, experiences and situations

• Jointly develop and maintain effective collaborative and respectful relationships with children, families, Early Childhood Professions and Regulatory Department

• Ensure the safety and physical care of children, and respond to their emotional needs to maintain trust, develop nurturing relationships, guide positive relationships and ensure the dignity and rights of each child are maintained

• Ensure privacy and confidentiality is maintained consistently

Working closely with families, community and our team you will positively influence:

• Educational outcomes for children

• Engagement and development of our professional Preschool Team

• Access and engagement with quality early education

• Safety & Risk

• Community inclusion