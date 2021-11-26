Pre-School Director

Be part of closing the gap in Indigenous Early Childhood Education. Mogo Aboriginal Preschool is currently looking for someone with well-developed people management, solid Human Services and Education and Care Leadership and Management experience
Work with us! Campbell Page is a not-for- profit organisation, delivering employment, labour hire, youth, family, Indigenous, community services and social enterprises from more than 80 locations across four states. We’re on a mission to prevent and reduce unemployment while creating jobs in the communities we’re a part of.
Flexible working hours - Full time or Part time
Job Description
We are looking for a Preschool Director to manage and lead. At Mogo Aboriginal Preschool we are passionate about creating great learning experiences for all children. We invest in growing the skills and talents in our Preschool Staff Team, so we make a real difference in the local community and have an impact to the lives of children.
Our Preschool is for all children aged 3-6 years. We deliver a high-quality early childhood curriculum alongside a deep cultural understanding and celebration of country and heritage. We work closely with the local Aboriginal Community to carry on the legacy of Elders past and present who yearned for their children to have a culturally embedded education experience and a great start in life.
What does our Preschool Director do?
Our Director works closely with our team of 7 staff, preschool families and our partners to ensure ongoing quality improvement of our community Preschool. Your leadership, organisational and relational ability will see our children and families access a specialised preschool program and support services, giving them the best start in their educational journey. Your work will create new possibilities in life.
With passion and integrity, the Director will: • Undertake the role and responsibilities of Nominated Supervisor
• Lead and support our team to meet or exceed all licensing, regulative requirements and quality practices including the development and implementation of policies and procedures required under the National Quality Framework
• Collaborate with our Education Childhood Teacher/Educational Leader to support our team in the delivery of our high-quality preschool program, including their ongoing professional learning and development
• Work with our marketing team to promote our service, boost enrolments and communicate effectively with families and community
• Partner with our family services team to deliver a weekly Yarn to Learn Playgroup, engagement programs, parenting support and wrap around intervention services
• Work collaboratively with our local Aboriginal Community
• Coordinate and manage the staff roster and expenses in line with enrolments and revenue
• Work with our Leadership group in the design, delivery and evidence collection for our continual improvement project
• Manage quarterly self-assessment and evidence for adherence with the National Quality Standards
• Support the Early Childhood Teacher/Educational Leader to lead inclusive practice to ensure that the service can support families from a range of cultures, backgrounds, experiences and situations
• Jointly develop and maintain effective collaborative and respectful relationships with children, families, Early Childhood Professions and Regulatory Department
• Ensure the safety and physical care of children, and respond to their emotional needs to maintain trust, develop nurturing relationships, guide positive relationships and ensure the dignity and rights of each child are maintained
• Ensure privacy and confidentiality is maintained consistently
Working closely with families, community and our team you will positively influence: • Educational outcomes for children
• Engagement and development of our professional Preschool Team
• Access and engagement with quality early education
• Safety & Risk
• Community inclusion
Desired Skills and Experience
What are we looking for in a Director/Humans Services Manager? People management and solid Human Services experience. An early Childhood Education qualification: Degree, QQF Advanced Diploma or Diploma is ideal but not essential.
You may have experience in Early Childhood Education as a Director or Co-ordinator or are ready to take the next step in your career development
Essential Criteria include: • Working with Children clearance prior to commencement in the role
• Strong administration, communication, management and leadership skills
• Ability to understand and manage a team to comply with Preschool quality and compliance requirements
• Demonstrated experience working with Culturally Diverse Communities, including Aboriginal Communities
• Solid understanding of legislative standards including Child Protection, Privacy, Work Health & Safety, Equal Employment Opportunity, Covid safety
• Proven ability to network in the community and sector to align intervention support
In all our people, we need someone who will naturally live our values: • We’re in it together • Never give up • Do what’s right • Deliver on our promise
So, what’s in it for you?
Give Some – contribute to local communities and local people.
Get Some – the perks of being a not-for-profit include salary packaging means you pay less tax and take home more! We have reward and recognition programs, community event days, offer strong opportunity for career development and more!
You’re not alone – you’re working as part of a team that is deeply passionate early childhood education and assisting families to thrive. We problem solve together and work collaboratively. We have a network of Corporate Supports including HR, IT and Finance to help you. We care about your career goals - tell us about your professional development aspirations and we’ll see what we can do. We have awards for being awesome and hope that one day that could be you!
Career development - If you are high performing and experienced in preschool or human services operations, we offer leadership mentoring and support.
Interested?
Next Step: Please submit your application via the Apply link.